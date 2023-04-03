Roman Reigns Comments On Potential WWE Sale To Endeavor Following WrestleMania 39

Before the start of night two of WrestleMania 39, news broke that WWE will be sold to Endeavor Group — the same company that owns UFC.

"CNBC" first broke the news about the sale and during the WrestleMania Sunday press conference, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was asked about the news surrounding the sale of WWE. "The Tribal Chief" didn't seem to be too worried about the sale that could potentially happen as soon as Monday, April 3.

"I was busy, you know, smashing your favorite," said Reigns. "So, yeah, I don't really know too much about that — today was a busy day for me. Whatever happened, I'm sure they are all very lucky to have me."

In Sunday's WrestleMania 39 main event, Reigns retained his title against fan favorite Cody Rhodes after getting some help from the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa.

It was at last year's WrestleMania when Reigns defeated then-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar to unify both the WWE Championship and the WWE Universal Championship. At WrestleMania 37 in 2021, he successfully retained the WWE Universal title against WWE Hall of Famer Edge and current AEW star Bryan Danielson. Reigns won the WWE Universal title from Bray Wyatt in a Triple Threat match at WWE Payback in August 2020.

As reported earlier, Chief Content Officer Triple H was also asked about the sale during the press conference, in which he made it clear that he was just there "to talk about WrestleMania."