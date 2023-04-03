Triple H Says GUNTHER Put Himself On Another Level Following WWE WrestleMania 39 Match

GUNTHER retained the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39, defeating Sheamus and Drew McIntyre after a hard-hitting and brutal match. This became one of just many highly-praised Intercontinental title bouts over the past year for the "Ring General," but it wasn't just another match to Triple H. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque addressed why he believes this match, in particular, helped the champion stand out from the rest of the pack.

"Those guys hit hard," Levesque said during the post-show press conference. "GUNTHER is at a different level of hitting hard and, you know, when you talk about another event like tonight of making stars and star-making performances, all three of them walked out bigger stars. But GUNTHER put himself on a different level tonight, different playing field, and that's impressive. The sky is the limit for him. I can't say enough good stuff about him. He's a throwback when it comes to storytelling in that ring and, you know, every single thing he does means something and I don't see that a lot."

GUNTHER has defended the title successfully against multiple different challengers such as Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura, with his reign not seemingly coming to an end anytime soon. He is currently on the road to potentially breaking the Honky Tonk Man's 30+ year record of having the longest Intercontinental Championship reign in company history — with GUNTHER currently nearing 300 days. In order to break Honky's record and solidify himself as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion, he would need to hold the title for 455 days total.