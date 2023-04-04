Natalya Celebrates 15 Years On The WWE Main Roster

Natalya may have come up short alongside Shotzi in WrestleMania 39's fatal four-way Women's Tag Team Showcase match on Sunday, but that's not slowing her down for a single moment.

That night, she celebrated her 13th WrestleMania appearance and 11th match at "The Show of Shows," a record for any woman in WWE. Monday afternoon, though, she had another milestone to celebrate — 15 years with the promotion.

"Today marks my 15 years on the WWE main roster. 15 years of doing what I love, in front of the audience I love doing it for," Natalya tweeted. "I learned early that real legacy isn't counting what you got from the business, it's knowing what you put back in — and I've been blessed ever since."

Natalya has only won three championships during her time in WWE, but her longevity is nothing to scoff at. Those three championships include the Divas Championship, "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship, and WWE Women's Tag Team Championship (alongside fellow veteran, Tamina). She's also held three Guinness Book of World Records, including most appearances on a pay-per-view, most matches, and most wins by a female WWE superstar.

Natalya knows all about legacy. Hailing from the legendary Hart family, she's the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, and the niece of Owen Hart and Bret Hart. Last year the 15-year veteran said she had one more big WWE goal which was to win the "WWE Raw" Women's Championship. With champion Bianca Belair on the run of her life, there's arguably never been a taller order.