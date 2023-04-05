Roman Reigns Realizes That Only Sami Zayn Could Have Been The Honorary Uce

Roman Reigns' record-breaking run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and leader of The Bloodline has been one of the biggest things to happen in professional wrestling. But the emotional storyline could not have reached the highs that it has without a number of key players involved.

Prior to their respective wins at Wrestlemania 39 this past weekend, "The Tribal Chief" acknowledged Sami Zayn's integral part in the events that led to this point.

In an "ESPN" profile about Zayn, colleagues such as Kevin Owen, Jey Uso, and Reigns commented on the meteoric rise of the fan-favorite superstar following his match against Johnny Knoxville at last year's "Showcase of the Immortals." But "The Head of the Table" went a step further and definitively declared that the story that they have been telling wouldn't have worked out the way it did with anyone else in the role of "Honorary Uce."

"I believe I can do work of this level with ... other guys, they'd just be different," he said. "It wouldn't be the same. It would be a different character, a different angle, a different layer. Nobody would be able to be the 'Honorary Uce' other than Sami Zayn."

Reigns continued by calling Zayn endearing and someone that the WWE Universe wants to see have good things happen to them (with a hint of kayfabe). "Even if he doesn't deserve it, you still want it for him."

Though Zayn and Owens have captured the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships from The Usos, they did vow to topple The Bloodline. With the group still standing after Cody Rhodes' heart-breaking loss, it will be interesting to see how the new champs remain a thorn in Reigns' side as a new chapter in WWE begins.