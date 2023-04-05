Rhea Ripley Says She Didn't Watch Dominik's WrestleMania 39 Match, Would've Tried To Save Him

After losing in her first encounter on "The Grandest Stage of Them All" against Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley finally overcame the toughest hurdle in her career thus far when she defeated Flair for the "WWE Smackdown" Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Unfortunately, while the Judgement Day can certainly celebrate that victory, it was the only win that the faction could get on the board this past weekend as "The Demon" Finn Balor lost to Edge in Hell in a Cell, and Dominik Mysterio was beaten by his Hall of Fame father Rey Mysterio. However, despite her focus being elsewhere at "The Showcase of the Immortals," Ripley is determined to get revenge for her cohorts.

While speaking to "BT Sport" after her win on the first night of WrestleMania, she revealed that she couldn't watch her Judgement Day companion's match since she was preparing for her own match against "The Queen." If she had been, then things might have played out a little differently.

"No, I didn't get to watch Dom Dom's match," she said. "Otherwise, I probably would have tried to go out there to save him. I was too busy in my own head trying to get myself prepared for this massive match that I knew I was going to have with Charlotte. [But] I'll get my payback [on Rey Mysterio]."

Now that Ripley is reigning over the "Smackdown" women's division as the champion, it will be easier for the "Raw" group to cause trouble for the "Master of the 619" on the Blue brand. But after joining forces with Legado Del Fantasma to form the all-new Latino World Order, is Mysterio prepared for whatever his son and his friends have in store for them? We'll find out very soon as a new chapter for WWE begins this week.