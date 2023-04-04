Roman Reigns Favored To End 2023 As WWE Or Universal Champion

Roman Reigns is still your Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

After besting Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, Reigns' reign continues rolling toward the 1,000-day milestone. But will he stay on top of the WWE title picture throughout the end of the year?

The oddsmakers at BetOnline released odds on who would end the year as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion or, in the event the titles were split, either the WWE or Universal Champion. And if you're looking to lay some action, it's the current champ Reigns coming in as the favorite at -115. That's ahead of both "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes and The Rock, who isn't even an active member of the WWE roster, at +200. Looking for a longshot? Edge, Santos Escobar, Solo Sikoa, Rey Mysterio, and The Brawling Brutes' Butch sit at +10,000. But recent challengers Sami Zayn (+600), Kevin Owens (+500), and Drew McIntyre (+500) sit in a better position to take a bit of risk but see a nice payout.

On the women's side, two separate championships mean two different favorites. Newly crowned "SmackDown" Women's Champion Rhea Ripley sits currently at -120, while the queen of "WWE Raw" — Bianca Belair — registers at -115. Other notable names that you might want to place a wager on: Charlotte Flair is a slight underdog at +150 and Becky Lynch is right behind her at +200, alongside Ronda Rousey. Liv Morgan is taken less seriously at +1000 and Zoey Stark of "NXT" has some of the longest odds at +5000.