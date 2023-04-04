Jim Ross Admits There's An Argument That AEW Employs Too Many Wrestlers

During a recent chat with "Ad Free Shows," Jim Ross admitted that "an argument might be made in AEW that we have too many talents," when reflecting on the size of the roster at the moment. This has been a hot topic among wrestling fans as Tony Khan has signed more talent, especially since the likes of Miro and Scorpio Sky have mysteriously sat on the sidelines for months without being used.

"We got a lot of talent ... You don't want to start cutting the roster because that's not my job, I could certainly handle it if it were," Ross said. "But, we have a lot of people coming through. Tony Khan is always looking to give guys opportunities, you never know what you'll find." AEW has brought in wrestlers with varying backgrounds, ranging from veterans such as Paul Wight and Dustin Rhodes to brand new talent just starting their pro wrestling journeys like Anthony Ogogo and Jade Cargill.

It is those younger wrestlers who really need time to showcase their skills, and Ross admitted that it's hard to know what you have "until you get them out there." "I didn't know how good all those kids in the Jericho Appreciation Society were going to be until I saw them in action, so you just never know," he added. "That's why you keep giving guys a chance, and some of them it's obvious that they won't draw any money, and some of them it's not as obvious."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Ad Free Shows" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.