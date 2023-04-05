Paul Heyman Comments On Fans' Emotional Reactions To WrestleMania 39 Main Event Result

Paul Heyman is not only defending the end of WrestleMania 39 for obvious reasons but also because he believes it was the best possible outcome for both WWE fans and Cody Rhodes.

"That's the business at its very best. That's promotion at its very best. That's storytelling at its very best," Heyman said on "Ariel Helwani Meets." "That's what you want. You want the challenger to come out a bigger star than he would've been if he won the championship, because then where do you go from there? What's the story to tell? Now you know the story. It's Cody's redemption," he continued. "He's coming back from what was just taken from him, from the defeat that he suffered that he didn't deserve to have to have inflicted on him."

Heyman gave his reasoning after comparing the fans' expectations and confidence in their own booking knowledge to the way The Undertaker's undefeated WrestleMania streak played out over the course of 22 years. Heyman, who helped Brock Lesnar shockingly end "The Streak," explained how fans kept believing "The Streak" could be in jeopardy for years, only for 'Taker to win and keep it going. To him, they didn't want things to end and anticipated who might be next in line. "And then it finally ended and the audience was shocked," Heyman said.

"I think that's the same thing with Roman Reigns' title defenses now," he added. "You hope this is the one. You think this is the one. You're sure this is the one. You watch the match happening and you go 'You know this is the one,' and then it turns out not to be the one. And you go 'Oh, man — I can't wait to see the next chapter.'"