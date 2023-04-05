'Fire Vince' Chant Breaks Out During Commercial Break On WWE NXT

Vince McMahon's divisive return to WWE in recent months is now starting to spill over into its live audience's reactions. Wrestling Inc. has independently confirmed reports that the "WWE NXT" crowd began chanting "Fire Vince!" during commercial breaks of Tuesday night's episode."'Fire Vince' chants on NXT programming ... if that isn't a wake up call to Ari Emanuel and Endeavor I don't know what is," one fan tweeted, referencing the company WWE was sold to this week. At least two other users who appeared to be in attendance at the show also shared posts that said "Fire Vince!" chants broke out.

McMahon returned to WWE as its Chairman in January, according to a recent SEC filing, resulting in this week's sale of the company. His return has sparked concern among a fanbase that had overwhelmingly been in favor of the iconic 77-year-old pro wrestling promoter stepping back from leading the company's creative direction last year. McMahon initially announced his retirement last summer following the revelation that he made $17.4 million in hush money payments to several women who accused him of sexual misconduct. In doing so, McMahon ceded creative control to his son-in-law Paul "Triple H" Levesque, who took over as WWE's new Chief Content Officer.

But since the turn of the year, McMahon has brazenly retaken control of the company he built ahead of its sale to Endeavor, reclaimed his position as chairman, and has appeared more and more frequently backstage — culminating in reports that he took firm creative control of this week's "WWE Raw," and leaving many fans concerned for WWE's creative future.