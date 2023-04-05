Saraya Explains Why AEW Fans Won't Be Seeing Much Of Her On All Access

AEW's newest reality show "All Access" premiered last week following "AEW Dynamite" on TBS. The second episode will hit the air tonight and is set to shine a spotlight on Sammy Guevara, Tay Melo, Saraya, and Britt Baker, in particular. Despite being advertised as a cast member, Saraya claimed on a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio" that she' won't be seen much.

"I'm barely on it," Saraya said. "If I'm being honest, I'm barely on it. I'm kind of scared of reality shows... Yeah, I was drinking the whole time [on Total Divas]. I can't remember half of it. I'm a little intimidated by reality shows."

WWE's "Total Divas" reality show aired on E! Network for nine seasons. The former Paige was a main cast member for Seasons 3 through 6. She returned for Season 8 and then recurred as a guest star for the final season that aired in 2019. A majority of Paige's WWE main roster career was covered on the show, including her relationship with Alberto Del Rio, neck injuries, and her subsequent 2018 retirement announcement.

After debuting in AEW last year, Saraya said her maturity and sobriety helped differentiate herself from her former Paige persona. While it remains to be seen how much Saraya will be featured on "All Access," it appears that upcoming episodes will track her return to the ring at AEW Full Gear, where she was victorious over Baker after a five-year hiatus.

In addition to Saraya, Baker, Guevara, and Melo, "All Access" also follows top stars Adam Cole, The Young Bucks, Wardlow, Eddie Kingston, and AEW President Tony Khan.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.