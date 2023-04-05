AEW Hires Former WWE Vice President Of Communications Adam Hopkins

All Elite Wrestling has made a new addition to its backstage operations, this time beefing up the public relations end of the company. PWInsider is reporting that former WWE Vice President of Communications Adam Hopkins has been hired by AEW, though no official title was confirmed. According to multiple sources, Hopkins began work with AEW last Wednesday, attending the live broadcast of "Dynamite." The news comes fresh off of AEW announcing the hiring of former WWE commentator Nigel McGuinness, as well as the reported "major announcement" that AEW President Tony Khan has been touting for tonight's "Dynamite."

After 25 years with WWE, many credit Hopkins with maintaining lines of communication between the company and the pro wrestling media, and also with shaping Paul "Triple H" Levesque's initial vision for "WWE NXT" in its fledgling days. Hopkins left WWE earlier this year, with confirmation coming via former WWE Champion Big E, calling Hopkins "a true professional and a great human" when news of Hopkins's release broke.

Hopkins is not the only member of WWE's office to recently be hired by AEW. The company also brought former WWE Vice President of Global Television Production Michael Mansury into the fold ahead of an aesthetic refresh for "Dynamite" that kicked off at the start of the year. Not only has AEW strengthened its production and PR end, but the company also expanded its talent relations department in the middle of last year, giving new backstage responsibilities to Pat Buck, Christopher Daniels, Tony Schiavone, and others.