Danhausen Has Nice Things To Say About CM Punk After Spider-Man Surprise

Danhausen is very nice, very evil, and now very grateful after his friend and AEW roster mate CM Punk surprised him with a highly sought-after collectible comic book this week.

The comedic AEW star, who has been sidelined since mid-March with an injury, shared on social media Wednesday night that Punk — or Pepsi Phil, as Danhausen calls him — mailed him an "Amazing Fantasy" #15 comic. The comic book was published in August 1962 and features the first appearance of Spider-Man. The collectible item is currently listed in auctions at asking prices for tens of thousands of dollars.

"Hello, I've had a really rough last month with everything going on in my life and a great friend of mine [CM Punk] surprised me today with my holy grail collectible from [Elite Comics] he knew I've wanted for a very long time in an unspeakable act of kindness amongst other suspected unspeakable acts of kindness," Danhausen wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself holding the encased comic book. "He will be mad that I posted this but I do not care, this is my revenge. I have a bunch more nice things to say but I will save it for now. Thank you Pepsi Phil."

Danhausen tore a pectoral muscle at AEW's Revolution event last month, sidelining him indefinitely. The injury had unfortunate timing, as Danhausen's popularity was on a significant rise on the heels of a New York Times feature. At the moment, there is no official timetable for Danhausen's return.