CHIKARA Alum Gentleman Jervis Teases Return To The Ring

A long time ago, in a wrestling company known as CHIKARA, one of the more popular characters in the promotion was Gentleman Jervis. Although not a lifer, Jervis' three years in CHIKARA saw him earn a sizable fanbase. That would lead to steady work on the independent scene after the masked mustachioed man parted ways with the company, even if Jervis was never able to secure the WWE tryout he so desperately sought.

And now, it appears that Jervis, may be making a comeback of sorts. Taking to Twitter, Jervis' alter ego, Kevin Condron, made the following post. "Kevin here," the tweet read. "I told a promoter that Jervis would be ready to go by May 5. So it's official. I am returning to the ring. But will Jervis be coming with me? He hasn't checked-in in awhile..." In a later tweet, Jervis announced his pro wrestling return would take place up in Canada, having been booked for British Columbia-based promotion National Extreme Wrestling. Neither Jervis nor NEW have announced his opponent for the show as of this writing. The NEW booking would be Jervis' first match in over a year; he last competed in January 2022, working three matches for POW! Pro Wrestling and Wrestling Pro Wrestling.

Shortly after Jervis' in-ring hiatus began, the independent star made the headlines after he posted a tweet defending wrestler Brian Kendrick, shortly after past videos of Kendrick making anti-semitic remarks had re-emerged. The videos ultimately led to Kendrick losing a booking on "AEW Dynamite," where he was scheduled to face Jon Moxley.