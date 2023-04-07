Mr. Kennedy Says Jim Cornette Being Fired From OVW Was The Best Thing That Ever Happened To Him

Jim Cornette may be regarded as one of the greatest managers in pro wrestling history, but to say he was difficult to work with would be an understatement. In 1999, he was head booker and part-owner of Ohio Valley Wrestling, then WWE's developmental territory. The likes of Batista, Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and Randy Orton all came through OVW under Cornette. So too, however, did Mr. Kennedy (Ken Anderson), who wasn't much cared for at the time.

"Nothing, nothing at all," Anderson said on "Developmentally Speaking" in regard to whether or not they had plans for him. "I was just trying to do the best I could to survive."

Cornette was booking TV for OVW at the time and didn't see much in him. "I've said this before and I don't mean it in a negative way at all," Anderson began. "He didn't know what to do with me."

But when he was given an opportunity, he attempted to make the most of it. "I felt as though every week when I did get a match, it would just be kind of like he had a hat full of babyface names and a hat full of heel names," Anderson added. "And he would just like, take one name out and, 'Here you go, go out there. You've got six minutes."

Kennedy changed things around by dying and bleaching his hair blonde, much to the chagrin of Cornette — that is until he got to cut a promo. "I came the next day and Cornette was pissed," he recalled. "And then he gave me an opportunity to cut a promo, and I just like, 'I'm gonna swing for the fences on this one,'" he stated. "I went crazy, and I came back through the curtain, I remember like, 'Where the f*** has that guy been?'"