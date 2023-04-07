Mick Foley Discusses Why He Was Picked To Induct Stacy Keibler Into WWE Hall Of Fame

In early March, Mick Foley revealed he had been contacted by someone to induct them into the WWE Hall Of Fame this year, and as it turns out, that person was Stacy Keibler. As the Hall of Fame festivities unfolded last week, Foley appeared in the ring beside Keibler's good friend, Torrie Wilson, whom Keibler had previously inducted in 2019.

Wilson and Foley traded kind sentiments for Keibler before the former WCW Nitro Girl gave her formal acceptance speech.

As the hardcore legend shared his regards for Keibler, he joked that viewers may be questioning his involvement in Keibler's induction. But as Foley later explained, his connection with Keibler extends back more than two decades. "It's just a really nice friendship and I think a deep mutual respect," he said on the latest edition of "Foley Is Pod."

Foley admitted that the two hadn't seen each other since December 2005, and had also lost touch for a few years, but deep down, Foley always maintained a deep respect for Keibler. "I wasn't lying when I talked about how happy I was [to get the text to induct her], and how I had a perpetual smile on my face because I always thought the world of Stacy," he said. Around 2004, Keibler even introduced Foley to her parents.

Foley continued on to applaud Keibler's journey in transforming herself from a superfan to a television-level performer. More importantly, though, Foley touted Keibler as a "spectacular person" outside of the ring as well. Though they never really crossed paths on-screen, Foley came to the defense of Keibler upon receiving criticism after her exit from the company in 2006.