Britt Baker Comments On Adam Cole's Return To Wrestling On AEW Dynamite

After nine months away from the ring, Adam Cole finally made his return on the March 29 edition of "AEW Dynamite," defeating Jericho Appreciation Society member Daniel Garcia. After sustaining two concussions last year, Cole's real-life counterpart, Britt Baker, admitted she was nervous heading into the match.

When she appeared on "Busted Open Radio," the former AEW Women's Champion detailed her experience viewing Cole's in-ring return from backstage. "I was in the back watching with The Young Bucks, actually. Every single move, every single bump, every single time he hit the ropes, I was holding my breath the whole time because you want it to be perfect, and I was just so scared that something was going to happen."

Luckily, Cole persisted through the match unscathed, securing the pinfall after hitting The Boom on Garcia. "It was such a sigh of relief," Baker said. "I was so proud of him when the bell rang at the end and I couldn't wait to sprint out there and see him. It really was a pure moment for us."

Baker later revealed that the two had genuine concerns that Cole would never be able to wrestle again. Those "daunting" worries began to take a mental toll on both of them, especially in the case of Cole. As a result, Baker was determined to remain strong for him. "I tried harder than ever to be that for him," she said.

While he's been cleared for action, Cole recognizes that he needs to take special care of his body. At the same time though, Cole recently proclaimed his intentions to make this next run the best of his career.