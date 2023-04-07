AEW Rampage And Battle Of The Belts VI Preview (4/7): Orange Cassidy Vs. Dralistico, Lucha Brothers Defend The Ring Of Honor Tag Championship, Billie Starkz Challenges Jade Cargill, More
All Elite Wrestling is set to deliver a full night of action, with "AEW Rampage" as well as the company's sixth Battle of the Belts special airing live tonight. Things will kick off first with "Rampage" at 10 p.m. ET.
In a rematch from this week's "AEW Dynamite," FTW Champion Hook will defend his title against Ethan Page of The Firm. Although Hook tapped Page out on Wednesday, the match's conclusion featured some interference from Matt Hardy, who seemingly put an end to his "friendship" with Page by hitting him with the championship, setting Hook up for the Red Rum.
Additionally, Darby Allin will return to singles action tonight, taking on Lee Moriarty of The Firm. The former TNT Champion will look to prove himself as a serious contender for the AEW World Championship as the company continues building towards a title match between the "Four Pillars," Allin, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, Sammy Guevara, and current AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman.
Anna Jay A.S. will return to the ring tonight after an injury has kept her out of action since January (apart from a match at last month's House Rules show). She'll take on the House of Black's Julia Hart after Jay called Hart out on last week's "Rampage."
Tonight's episode is also set to include an eight-man tag match, with The Acclaimed partnering up with "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker to take on an unannounced team of opponents. The show will feature a sit-down interview with Taya Valkyrie and TBS Champion Jade Cargill, and Swerve Strickland is set to make some kind of announcement.
A Trilogy of Title Matches on Battle of the Belts VI
Immediately following "Rampage" is Battle of the Belts VI, set to include a trio of championship bouts. Orange Cassidy will continue his record-breaking run with the recently-rebranded AEW International Championship, defending the title against Dralisitico. The 30-year-old luchador is a firmly established member of La Faccion Ingobernable alongside Rush and Preston Vance and undoubtedly hopes to pick up a significant victory tonight against one of AEW's fan favorites.
Elsewhere on the card, rising star Billie Starkz will challenge dominant TBS Champion Jade Cargill after the two went back and forth on Twitter yesterday. Though she's only 18 years old, Starkz has been building up quite a name for herself, and tonight will be the biggest test of her career thus far.
Finally, the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship will be defended, with TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs and QT Marshall challenging the Lucha Bros. Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo won the title at last week's ROH Supercard of Honor event, and this will be the duo's first defense. Hobbs is riding high after a major victory a few weeks ago against Wardlow, including a successful TNT Championship defense against Penta last week. He now looks to continue his quest for gold with Marshall at his side.