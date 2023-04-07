AEW Rampage And Battle Of The Belts VI Preview (4/7): Orange Cassidy Vs. Dralistico, Lucha Brothers Defend The Ring Of Honor Tag Championship, Billie Starkz Challenges Jade Cargill, More

All Elite Wrestling is set to deliver a full night of action, with "AEW Rampage" as well as the company's sixth Battle of the Belts special airing live tonight. Things will kick off first with "Rampage" at 10 p.m. ET.

In a rematch from this week's "AEW Dynamite," FTW Champion Hook will defend his title against Ethan Page of The Firm. Although Hook tapped Page out on Wednesday, the match's conclusion featured some interference from Matt Hardy, who seemingly put an end to his "friendship" with Page by hitting him with the championship, setting Hook up for the Red Rum.

Additionally, Darby Allin will return to singles action tonight, taking on Lee Moriarty of The Firm. The former TNT Champion will look to prove himself as a serious contender for the AEW World Championship as the company continues building towards a title match between the "Four Pillars," Allin, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, Sammy Guevara, and current AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

Anna Jay A.S. will return to the ring tonight after an injury has kept her out of action since January (apart from a match at last month's House Rules show). She'll take on the House of Black's Julia Hart after Jay called Hart out on last week's "Rampage."

Tonight's episode is also set to include an eight-man tag match, with The Acclaimed partnering up with "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker to take on an unannounced team of opponents. The show will feature a sit-down interview with Taya Valkyrie and TBS Champion Jade Cargill, and Swerve Strickland is set to make some kind of announcement.