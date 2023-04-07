Eric Bischoff Gives AEW Credit For Taking All In To The U.K.

This week on "AEW Dynamite," AEW announced their first-ever UK event, All In, which takes place on August 27 from Wembley Stadium. Following the announcement, many wondered if attempting to produce a show from a stadium as big as Wembley is a good business decision for AEW. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff addressed his thoughts on AEW aiming high with their upcoming event, and it potentially changing the landscape of pro wrestling while on "Strictly Business."

"I think this is a good move," Bischoff said. "I'm guessing, pretty safe guess, that they're going to do extremely well in the UK. So, I think it's a smart move. Do I think it's going to change the landscape forever? I think that's a lot of hyperbole and bulls*** ... I think it's going to be big, big boost when it comes to international television distribution." Bischoff has been known to critique AEW and Tony Khan in the past, continuing to do so by comparing him to former Impact Wrestling boss Dixie Carter. "Tony Khan, Dixie Carter are like, related somehow," he said. "I've never been around two people who are so full of hyperbole than Dixie Carter and Tony Khan."

While Bischoff remains critical of Khan and AEW, when he was asked if he believes All In will draw more fans than WWE Clash at the Castle did, he was rather optimistic. "I think AEW will beat that," Bischoff stated. "I think the new car smell will, will work in their favor." Clash at the Castle saw over 62,000 fans attend the biggest WWE show in the UK since 1992, resulting in them going back to the UK for Money in the Bank less than two months before All In.

