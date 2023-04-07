AEW's Rush Pays Tribute To His Father, La Bestia Del Ring, On His Birthday

RUSH may currently wrestle for AEW, but for the better part of a decade, he's performed for the Mexican professional wrestling promotion Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre. And on Friday morning, he took a moment to tweet a tribute out to his father, La Bestia del Ring (who spent nearly 20 years with CMLL) on his birthday.

"Happy birthday Dad[.] thank you for never giving up and for turning your children into these fighting men that we are today[,]" RUSH tweeted. "we owe everything to you, I thank God for giving me the best dad in the world, I love you with all my life [.] thanks for being my dad Te amo papá [.] #BestiaDelRing"

Most recently, RUSH could be seen teaming up with his brother Dralístico on "ROH on HonorClub." While they won a recent bout against the team of The Infantry (Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean), they came up short in their bid for the ROH World Tag Team Titles at ROH Supercard of Honor on March 31 in the Jay Briscoe-inspired "Reach For The Sky" ladder match that also included Top Flight, The Kingdom, Aussie Open, and eventual winners The Lucha Brothers.

RUSH has yet to win gold in AEW but has six championship reigns to show for his time in CMLL. Additionally, he's been ROH World Champion twice. RUSH has been with AEW in some capacity since last May, making his debut for the company at Double or Nothing. He was officially declared "All Elite" by Tony Khan on September 30.