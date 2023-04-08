WWE Announces Match To Decide First Title Challenger For New NXT Champ Carmelo Hayes

At "WWE NXT" Stand and Deliver, Carmelo Hayes defeated Bron Breakker to become the new "NXT" Champion, ending his lengthy reign. Now, WWE's developmental brand is on the lookout for his first challenger, and in order to determine that, they've announced a match for next week's "NXT." "With a new NXT champion, we need a new No. 1 contender...," the tweet read. "THIS TUESDAY, a Fatal 4-Way Match will take place to determine who faces @Carmelo_WWE at #NXTSpringBreakin'!"

🚨 🚨 🚨 With a new NXT champion, we need a new No. 1 contender... THIS TUESDAY, a Fatal 4-Way Match will take place to determine who faces @Carmelo_WWE at #NXTSpringBreakin'! 👀 #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Od83AF9vZC — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 7, 2023

At the moment, it hasn't been revealed who will be competing in next Tuesday's Fatal Four-Way #1 Contender's Match, and we also don't know when "NXT" Spring Breakin' is set to take place. If last year is any indication, an early May date seems likely, as 2022's Spring Breakin' took place on May 3. As for potential challengers to Hayes, the biggest question mark concerns whether or not Breakker will insert himself back into the title picture after losing the gold so recently. After all, he followed up his defeat by turning heel as "NXT" came to a close this past Tuesday.

While Hayes did emerge victorious over Breakker at Stand and Deliver, he didn't do it without a little help from Trick Williams. During the closing stages of the match, Williams struck Breakker in the back of the head with the "NXT" Championship, opening the door for Hayes to capitalize and win. Prior to claiming "NXT's" ultimate prize in the men's division, Hayes also held the North American Championship twice and had the honor of being the brand's final Cruiserweight Champion as well.