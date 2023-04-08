Madison Rayne Reportedly Injured During ROH TV Taping

Since arriving in AEW last August as a coach for the women's division, Madison Rayne has spent a large chunk of her time teaming with up and coming talent such as Skye Blue (who just became All Elite officially), Queen Aminata, and Willow Nightingale against the likes of Emi Sakura, Nyla Rose, and TBS Champion Jade Cargill. However, since the relaunch of ROH's weekly programming on Honor Club, the former Impact Knockouts Champion has been competing in singles matches against heavy hitters like Trish Adora and the current ROH Women's Champion Athena. Unfortunately, it now looks like she wasn't able to escape her latest opponent unscathed.

According to PWI Elite, the "Queen Bee" suffered an injury at the latest set of ROH TV tapings in Kingston, Rhode Island ahead of this week's "AEW Rampage." During her match with Robyn Renegade, issues with either Rayne's foot or ankle caused her to go down to the mat suddenly. Though she tried to continue, the match quickly ended when Renegade hit her finisher to score the win.

Neither AEW nor Rayne have officially commented on the situation at this time, so everything is currently unclear when it comes to a diagnosis or er potential recovery time. Although, depending on the severity of the injury, it's possible that Rayne would be able to resume her coaching duties while she temporarily puts her in-ring career on hold as she heals.

As this story develops, we here at Wrestling Inc wish Madison Rayne swift healing and a speedy recovery.