Sonny Kiss And Ryan Nemeth Claim AEW Dark Wrestlers Are Just As Popular As 'Main Roster' Stars

"AEW Dark" stars Sonny Kiss and Ryan Nemeth want fans to know that just because they aren't on the main shows like "Dynamite" and "Rampage," they are just as popular as stars like the current AEW World Champion MJF or former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

On April 7, Nemeth shared photos from The Shop AEW Instagram, where reels with Nemeth had more views than others — for example, one reel with Omega has 222k views, while Nemeth's has 300k, and one with Omega and Don Callis has 174k. In another photo, Nemeth has 170k views, while MJF has 87.2k.

Are #AEWDark wrestlers (who don't win) supposed to be this popular compared to the main roster storyline guys I'm worried is this bad am I doing it wrong HELP pic.twitter.com/fuEMmnhPHT — Ryan Nemeth (@ryrynemnem) April 7, 2023

Kiss responded to Nemeth's tweet, noting how the "AEW Dark" wrestlers aka "jobbers are very much as popular and talented as the main roster stars." She also wrote that they are "just systematically not supposed to be as popular."

One of Nemeth's last matches on "Dynamite," was back on March 2, 2022, where he and Peter Avalon were part of the AEW World Tag Team Title #1 Contendership Casino Tag Team Royale match, while his last "Rampage," match was on February 10. Kiss hasn't had a match on "Dynamite" since October 21, 2020, where she lost to Omega in the first round of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. Her last "Rampage" match was in August 2022.