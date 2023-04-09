Bellator's Dillon Danis Threatens To Rearrange MJF's Face, MJF Responds

Though he may be Long Island's favorite son, the rest of the world doesn't take as kindly to Maxwell Jacob Friedman. On any given day, anywhere from hundreds to thousands of people openly express their hatred for the reigning and defending AEW World Champion. Excalibur and Tony Schiavone aren't shy about their feelings toward the "Salt of the Earth" at the commentary booth. Even his mother frequently has something to say about him. But Friedman's latest critic may be able to back up his trash talk.

Following the major news involving a merger of WWE and UFC under Endeavor, there has been a lot of crossover talk between wrestling and MMA. Among the chatter was undefeated Bellator competitor Dillon Danis, who sent out a tweet saying, "if i ever see [MJF] in person i am rearranging his face."

In typical MJF fashion, the AEW star responded in a retweet with "Who's this pussy?" The Welterweight fighter replied with a picture of Friedman in his wrestling gear and a firefighter helmet and addressed Friedman's boss. "Hey [Tony Khan,]" he said. "Why don't i come on the next [AEW] show and absolutely destroy this failed chip and dales stripper with b***h tits on the mic and then break every bone in his body?"

In the past, Danis has been known to let his words get him into trouble. As a member of Conor McGregor's corner team, he was involved in a post-match incident with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 and was suspended from the promotion for seven months. Three years later at UFC 268, the fighter had an altercation with MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz that led to his ejection from the building. Could his next headline-making moment be in an AEW ring? If history is any indication, it very well could be.