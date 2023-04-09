Kelly Kelly Reveals She's Pregnant With Twins

Kelly Kelly was so nice, that they named her twice, so it's only appropriate that her current pregnancy produces twice the fun. Earlier Sunday, Kelly — real name Barbara "Barbie" Blank — shared a new update regarding her ongoing pregnancy. "Plot Twist....We're Having [twins]," she wrote on Twitter. While the sex of her babies has yet to be disclosed, Kelly's announcement was accompanied by a photo of her ultrasound of the fetuses and two onesie bodysuits that were screen printed with the text "Sometimes when you wish for a miracle...you get two."

The captions, of course, reference Kelly's previous struggles with fertility. In August 2021, the former WWE Divas Champion revealed that she suffered a miscarriage during the first trimester of her initial pregnancy, just months after she had married bodybuilder Joe Coba. Now, thanks to in vitro fertilization (IVF) the two are officially on track to become parents to not one, but two children. Kelly currently sits in her second trimester, with her due date landing on September 25.

Giving birth isn't the only thing Kelly is looking forward to though, as she previously told Entertainment Tonight that fans can expect her to see her in an upcoming documentary. The film, entitled "Egg Whispers," will showcase Kelly's pregnancy journey. As she now carries two children inside of her, the 36-year-old will undoubtedly be taking a break from wrestling as well, but once the dust settles, Kelly previously stated she'd be more than open for a return, whether for another WWE Royal Rumble appearance or perhaps something else. Ideally, Kelly would love to cap off her in-ring career against either Charlotte Flair or Sasha Banks (Mercedes Moné).