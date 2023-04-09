Bobby Fulton's Famous Tuxedo Stolen

Pro wrestling legend Bobby Fulton shared some sad news via Twitter earlier on Sunday, his famous blue tuxedo jacket since 1984 was stolen during the recent National Wrestling Alliance tapings in Chicago.

"I've got sad news, this historic tux jacket, I've had since 1984, has been stolen! If anyone sees it for sale on eBay or elsewhere, please let me know. It's this jacket in the pic. I'm mad & I'm heartbroken. After all, I've been through, now this. It was taken at the NWA event," wrote Fulton.

As noted, Fulton was diagnosed with throat cancer back in December 2019. While he was a guest on Bill Apter's podcast back in March, Fulton spoke about the ordeal, noting how he almost "died about six times."

Fulton's pro wrestling career began in 1977 and during his career, he was in the tag team, The Fantastics with Tommy Rogers. Some of the titles that they held during their tag team career include the NWA United States Tag Team Championship and the NWA American Tag Team Championship. Fulton is currently cancer free and has been working with NWA.

He even found himself back in the ring last month, after retiring back in 2020. During the March 18 episode of "NWA USA," Fulton was set to face The Fixer's Wrecking Ball Legursky in an unsanctioned match. He got one slap in before Ricky Morton came out with a chair and got Fulton out of the ring. Legursky and his partner Jay Bradley later attacked Morton.