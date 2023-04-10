Last Rites Match Between Eddie Edwards And PCO Added To Impact's Rebellion Card

Eddie Edwards looks on confused Impact Wrestling
By Eric Mutter/April 10, 2023 2:28 pm EST

Wrestling has become known for using extreme measures to settle serious feuds — from Hell In A Cell to ambulance matches for those that end by putting your hated opponent in a casket and burying them. WWE has called them Casket or Buried Alive matches. Lucha Underground went with Grave Consequences, and Impact Wrestling refers to the gimmick bout as a Last Rites Match. The promotion is lined up to bring such a match forward this weekend at its upcoming pay-per-view Rebellion as it announced such was needed to put to bed the intense issues of Eddie Edwards and PCO. 

The issues between PCO and Edwards date back months, following the demise of the stable Honor No More, which both were involved with. Their rivalry has faced a number of twists and turns. At one point, fellow Honor No More member Kenny King got involved on Edwards' behalf. But it was a recent attempt to bury PCO alive — which led to an Alisha Edwards-assisted victory for Edwards over PCO — that led us to this point. 

Sunday's Last Rites Match from Toronto's Rebel Entertainment Complex will be the first variation of a casket match in Impact since 2018. It was then that Su Yung defeated Allie to win the Impact Knockouts Championship. Unfortunately for Edwards though, this match is tailor-made for his 55-year-old adversary, whose late-career renaissance has been built on hardcore style matches and an inability to feel pain, thus making him the favorite for this weekend's contest.

