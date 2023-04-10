Last Rites Match Between Eddie Edwards And PCO Added To Impact's Rebellion Card

Wrestling has become known for using extreme measures to settle serious feuds — from Hell In A Cell to ambulance matches for those that end by putting your hated opponent in a casket and burying them. WWE has called them Casket or Buried Alive matches. Lucha Underground went with Grave Consequences, and Impact Wrestling refers to the gimmick bout as a Last Rites Match. The promotion is lined up to bring such a match forward this weekend at its upcoming pay-per-view Rebellion as it announced such was needed to put to bed the intense issues of Eddie Edwards and PCO.

BREAKING:@TheEddieEdwards will face @PCOisNotHuman in a LAST RITES match THIS SUNDAY at #Rebellion LIVE on PPV from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto! Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/Kq5T4CEQy3 pic.twitter.com/XUsM2CM7UM — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 10, 2023

The issues between PCO and Edwards date back months, following the demise of the stable Honor No More, which both were involved with. Their rivalry has faced a number of twists and turns. At one point, fellow Honor No More member Kenny King got involved on Edwards' behalf. But it was a recent attempt to bury PCO alive — which led to an Alisha Edwards-assisted victory for Edwards over PCO — that led us to this point.

Sunday's Last Rites Match from Toronto's Rebel Entertainment Complex will be the first variation of a casket match in Impact since 2018. It was then that Su Yung defeated Allie to win the Impact Knockouts Championship. Unfortunately for Edwards though, this match is tailor-made for his 55-year-old adversary, whose late-career renaissance has been built on hardcore style matches and an inability to feel pain, thus making him the favorite for this weekend's contest.