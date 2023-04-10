Former Impact World Champion And Sanity Leader Eric Young Reportedly Under Contract To WWE

Last November, when WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque was seemingly re-hiring many of the wrestlers fired during WWE's recent budget cuts, former Impact Wrestling World Champion Eric Young was reportedly signed, but unlike others like Bronson Reed, Karrion Kross or Dexter Lumis, never appeared on television.

According to an update from Fightful, Young is currently under contract with WWE, despite the fact that he hasn't been on television and has no word of him being backstage at WWE events. Young has not wrestled in a WWE ring since September 2020. As it stands, Young's last match is still the Double Jeopardy match he lost to Sami Callihan in Impact in November. He was last seen on Impact programming in December when he was "stabbed to death" by Deaner as a way to write his character off of television. Impact reportedly knew about Young returning to WWE since October 2022, just a couple of months after Levesque took over WWE's creative direction after the hasty retirement of Vince McMahon amid investigations into McMahon's personal finances and hush money payments made to silence allegations of abuse and harassment.

Young signed with WWE for the first time in 2016, leading the Sanity stable in both "NXT" and the "SmackDown" brand before his 2020 release. He returned to Impact, where he won the Impact World Title in his return to the company: a five-way elimination match for the vacant title at the Slammiversary XVIII pay-per-view. Young later founded the Violent By Design stable alongside Joe Doering and Deaner.