WWE SmackDown, AEW Rampage, Battle Of The Belts All See Rise In Viewership

Coming off of WWE's loaded WrestleMania week and a very newsworthy episode of "AEW Dynamite," all three shows broadcast by the "big two" promotions in the United States posted promising numbers in the Nielsen ratings on Friday night according to the reporting at Wrestlenomics and ShowbuzzDaily.

"WWE SmackDown," in its post-WrestleMania edition, was in the lead as usual, averaging 2,468,000 viewers overall across its two hours, approximately 900,000 of which were in the "key demo" most prized by advertisers, adults aged 18 to 49. The latter figure translates to a 0.69 rating in P18-49, making it the number one show on television in the key demo for the day among cable originals and broadcast prime time. The show was up four percent in both metrics week over week, and outside of the Christmas 2020 episode that had an NFL lead-in, it posted the show's best number in P18-49 rating since the first "no fans" show at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.