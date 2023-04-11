WWE NXT Preview (4/11): NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Bout, New Challenger For NXT Title To Be Determined, More

Fallon Henley and Kiana James will seek to recapture the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship tonight on "WWE NXT" after losing the gold to Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre at Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania 39 weekend. The former champions will need to regain their focus after Henley and Josh Briggs got involved in Brooks Jensen's relationship with James on last week's episode; Henley claimed that her tag team partner had cheated on Jensen, which resulted in James telling the former "NXT" UK Tag Team Champion that she was wrong to think they had anything special.

Reigning "NXT" Champion Carmelo Hayes will find out who he will defend his newly won title against at Spring Breakin'. JD McDonagh, Dragon Lee, and two other unannounced wrestlers will collide in a fatal 4-way match to determine the No.1 contender for that prize. Meanwhile, Cora Jade is set to speak this evening after attacking current "NXT" Women's Champion Indi Hartwell during a surprise return seven nights ago. The 22-year-old's assault came after Hartwell successfully retained the gold in her first title defense against Zoey Stark.

Ilja Dragunov and Von Wagner will battle it out in singles action. Wagner picked a fight with Dragunov last week, but Mr. Stone informed his associate that if he couldn't get the job done against the former "NXT" United Kingdom Champion, then their alliance would be finished. Lastly, Chase U will hold an "MVP Ceremony" for Duke Hudson. Andre Chase is set to honor the man who helped him keep control of Chase U at Stand & Deliver against Schism.