NBA And NHL Playoffs Will Impact Upcoming Broadcast Schedule For AEW Rampage

It's that time again for "AEW Rampage" to get bumped outside of its normal timeslot. It's happened twice so far in 2023, largely thanks to the NCAA March Madness tournament taking up space on Friday nights. And now more sporting events are coming along to make sure AEW fans have to wait longer than normal to get their second weekly dose of the promotion.

The Wrestling Observer reports that the next two weeks will see "Rampage" again moved from its normal timeslot. While this Friday's episode is still listed for 10 p.m., the show is expected to actually start later, as it will follow an NBA Eastern Conference play-in game on TNT earlier in the evening, though no firm time for the game has been announced. The match-up will be determined by two other play-in games Tuesday and Wednesday. The bigger change will occur next week, when "Rampage" will be moved off of Friday altogether, airing on Saturday, April 22 instead. This move is due to TNT's coverage of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. Despite moving a day, "Rampage" will maintain its timeslot on Saturday, airing at 10 p.m. EST.

On the surface, the move seems like bad timing for "Rampage," which is coming off one of its strongest rating performances in months following last Friday's "Rampage/Battle of the Belts" double header in Kingston, Rhode Island. However, the lead-in from the NBA this Friday could also serve as a potential help for the show. No matches have been announced for "Rampage" so far, with the card expected to take shape during "AEW Dynamite" tomorrow evening.