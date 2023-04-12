Booker T Didn't Want To Take GUNTHER's Chops In The Men's WWE Royal Rumble Match

GUNTHER recently completed one year on the WWE main roster, reigning as Intercontinental Champion for over 300 of his first 365 days. He has successfully defended his title against a litany of challengers — most recently defeating Sheamus and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 39 to retain. Following the brutal encounter between the three hard-hitting Europeans, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T had high praise for the fifth longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time.

"He's a future World Champion in the company," Booker said on "The Hall of Fame." "He's a guy that's going to be that, that killer, monster heel in WWE. Timing is on his side as well. He's young, he goes out, and if you don't believe what GUNTHER does is real, go ahead and take one of those chops. That's all you've got to do. Just take one and you would go, 'Oh my God.'" Booker was eliminated by GUNTHER from the 2023 Royal Rumble, yet was able to avoid being chopped by the "Ring General." Booker revealed not being chopped by GUNTHER was by design. "When I was in the rumble, I thought about taking one of those chops and then I said, 'Man, to hell with that. I'm not taking that d*** chop.'"

Eliminating Booker was not the only impressive accolade for GUNTHER coming out of the Royal Rumble, as he spent more time than anyone else has in a 30-man Rumble, lasting over 71 minutes before being eliminated by winner Cody Rhodes. GUNTHER has yet to get his revenge nor receive a world championship opportunity, however, he could theoretically challenge for Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a battle of champions.

