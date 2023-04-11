Tiffany Stratton Vs. Sol Ruca Added To Tonight's WWE NXT

The fallout from NXT Stand and Deliver continues to unravel as another match has been made official tonight's new episode of "WWE NXT." The news was broken via Twitter that Tiffany Stratton will square off against rising star Sol Ruca. It will mark their first televised singles match together.

Stratton returned from injury in January and has been on a winning streak ever since, having scored victories over Indi Hartwell (twice), Thea Hail, and Katana Chance. She was one of six women to compete in the "NXT" Women's Championship ladder match at Stand and Deliver, but she was not able to win the gold. Meanwhile, Ruca made her TV debut in September and has pulled off impressive wins over Alba Fyre and Elektra Lopez since the new year began.

The "NXT" women's division continues to be a strongly featured part of the weekly program as WWE had previously announced Fyre and Isla Dawn will defend their "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship against Kiana James and Fallon Henley in a rematch from Stand and Deliver. Plus, Cora Jade is set to appear after her surprise return and attack on "NXT" Women's Champion Indi Hartwell last week.

Headlining this week's show will be a four-way number one contender's match where the winner earns a "NXT" Championship match against Carmelo Hayes at the upcoming Spring Breakin' TV special. Dragon Lee and JD McDonagh have been confirmed for the bout, while the other two spots remain a mystery. A date has not yet been announced for Spring Breakin'.