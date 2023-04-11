Alba Fyre And Isla Dawn Say NXT UK Was A Good Stepping Stone, Hope NXT Europe Is Similar

It's always good to remember your roots. For many of the European stars in WWE, those roots are "NXT UK." The brand has been on an indefinite hiatus since last August, with plans announced for it to eventually be rebranded and relaunched as "NXT Europe." "NXT UK" alumnae Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn hope the endeavor will catapult talent to new heights as it did for them. In an interview with WrestleZone, the reigning "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions shared their fondness for their old stomping grounds. First, Fyre expressed the impact left by the show where she dominated as the longest-reigning "NXT UK" Women's Champion.

"It was such a stepping stone for us," she said. "I don't want to say it was like a stepping stone as if it didn't matter because it was a launching pad [for us] and we put everything into that to try and make it as good as possible. I just hope the next people who are going to do it are going to do the same thing."

As for the bewitching Dawn, she agreed with her partner's assessment of their time in "NXT UK." And not only does she hope that new stars will emerge when "NXT Europe" gets started, but the champion would like to see some familiar faces as well.

"A lot of really talented people sadly got released and ... they are great at what they do. They deserve a platform, so hopefully we get a few returns."

Unfortunately, while Eddie Dennis may not make a comeback due to retirement, maybe the likes of Mark Andrews, Emilia McKenzie, and others could get another shot.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WrestleZone with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.