Kurt Angle Teared Up When Rey Mysterio Mentioned Him In WWE HOF Speech

Shortly before WWE cameras caught The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley disrespecting Rey Mysterio by refusing to stand up for his Hall of Fame ceremony entrance, Mysterio walked up to Kurt Angle and shared a warm embrace with his old WWE rival. Moments later, Mysterio would name Angle in his "the people I'd like to thank" list — a customary act among wrestlers being honored — to close out his induction speech.

Speaking on his "The Kurt Angle Show" podcast, Angle touched upon the emotions he felt when Mysterio named him on the shortlist of people who left a lasting impact on his wrestling journey.

"It was a great night," Rey said of his experience attending WWE's 2023 Hall of Fame ceremony. "I got to see a lot of people, especially a lot of the current wrestlers. I didn't get to see Undertaker, who is the person I was most looking forward to seeing, but I ran into Triple H and had a talk with him. It was great to see Rey Mysterio again. He actually mentioned me in his speech, which was kinda cool. Thank you, Rey! But, yes, it was a great night."

For context, Mysterio's list included other names such as Konnan, Paul Heyman, Eric Bischoff, Kevin Sullivan, Dean Malenko, Batista, John Cena, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, all the producers/agents who worked on his matches, The Undertaker, Edge, JBL, Randy Orton, John Cena, and Eddie Guerrero.