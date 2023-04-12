AEW Dynamite Preview (4/12): Two Title Matches, Toni Storm & Ruby Soho Vs. Riho & Skye Blue, Chris Jericho Vs. Keith Lee, More

Toni Storm and Ruby Soho will battle Riho and Skye Blue in a tag team bout on tonight's episode of "AEW Dynamite" in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Outcasts group, which also includes Saraya, has been targeting various members of the AEW women's roster in recent weeks. Storm and Soho already hold singles victories over Blue, but Storm was defeated by Riho on the March 1 episode of "Dynamite." Notably, Riho heads into this evening's match after unsuccessfully challenging Jamie Hayter for the AEW Women's World Championship on last week's show.

And speaking of championship action, two title encounters will take place later, including Orange Cassidy defending the AEW International Championship against AEW World Trios Champion Buddy Matthews. Incredibly, that clash will be "Freshly Squeezed's" sixth defense of the gold since the beginning of March. Meanwhile, Ring of Honor's Silas Young has accepted Powerhouse Hobbs' AEW TNT Championship open challenge. Hobbs, who will have QT Marshall accompanying him to the ring, has so far retained the gold against Rey Fénix, Christopher Daniels, and Penta El Zero Miedo, respectively, since capturing the belt from Wardlow in a Falls Count Anywhere match on the March 8 episode of "Dynamite."

Jon Moxley and current ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli are set to take on Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa as the Blackpool Combat Club duo look to send another message to The Elite. Chris Jericho will also be in action this evening when he takes on Keith Lee for the first time. Also, Swerve Strickland will step into the ring with Darby Allin in their first one-on-one meeting since they battled it out in an Owen Hart Foundation Tournament qualifying bout on "AEW Rampage" last April. And that's not all, as the presence of reigning AEW World Champion MJF is mandatory tonight in Milwaukee.