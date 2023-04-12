Rey Mysterio Proposes Mask Vs. Hair Match Again, This Time With Dominik

WWE star Rey Mysterio appears to be quite a fan of the Hair vs. Mask match stipulation. Mysterio first proposed the idea back in 2020 for a match against Andrade at WWE WrestleMania 36, though it never came to pass. Now, appearing on the "Impaulsive" podcast hosted by Logan Paul, the recent WWE Hall of Fame inductee suggested he could challenge his son, Dominik, to a Hair vs. Mask match following their bout at WWE WrestleMania 39.

"Maybe I put my mask on the line against his hair, which is some Lucha culture," Mysterio said. "And if I lose I take my mask off, and if he loses he shaves his hair off. That might be interesting." The former WWE Champion revealed that the match isn't official yet, but he's looking to pitch it to the company's higher-ups and challenge Dominik when the time comes. As far as whether or not his son will accept the challenge, Mysterio said that his son talks so much trash that it would be hard for him to turn it down. The veteran also took some time to discuss his thought process when it comes to the origins of the father and son feud.

"It came from a bit of jealousy from my son," Mysterio stated. "But he knows, man, I've given him everything — the lifestyle that I wish I would've had as a kid. But at the end of the day ... I'm hoping this is just a phase that Dom and I are going through." Following Mysterio's victory over his son at WrestleMania, there's no doubt that the stakes need to be higher should a rematch take place. A Hair vs. Mask stipulation seems like a fitting way to take things up a notch, and Mysterio surely agrees.