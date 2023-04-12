Travel Issues Reportedly Scuttled The Announced Miz Vs. Matt Riddle Match On WWE Raw

Keen-eyed fans likely noticed a last-minute change to "WWE Raw" this week when the scheduled bout between The Miz and Matt Riddle didn't go on as advertised. This time, it wasn't the return of Vince McMahon that caused plans to change, but rather some severe travel issues that forced a number of talent to arrive late or miss the show altogether. According to Dave Meltzer on "Wrestling Observer Radio," the Miz-Riddle match had to be canceled as Miz never made it to "Raw," while Riddle arrived late.

Instead of the originally-scheduled match, Riddle appeared at the close of the show, coming to the aid of Kevin Owens alongside Sami Zayn following Owens' match against Solo Sikoa and an attack by the Usos. The three were together able to fight off The Bloodline, and it's looking like a possibility the company is now building to a six-man tag between Riddle, Zayn, and Owens against the Usos and Sikoa.

Riddle returned to WWE programming last week following a lengthy absence, reportedly due to the former MMA fighter seeking out help regarding addiction issues. Riddle is said to have failed two WWE drug tests last year, and he was written off TV in December with an attack by Sikoa as the onscreen reason. Upon his return, Riddle attacked The Miz, with the idea for the two to have a match on this week's show. It now remains to be seen if the company returns to the Riddle-Miz storyline, or continues forward with Riddle's involvement in the fight against The Bloodline.