The Gunns Have A Taste For AEW Tag Gold, Want Some More

Though Austin and Colton Gunn recently lost the AEW World Tag Team Championship to FTR, the two brothers have made it clear their sights are set on reclaiming that gold in the future. Appearing on Milwaukee's CBS 58 local news, the Gunns publicly shared their next goal in AEW following their first tag title reign.

"I would say my goal when getting into [wrestling] was to win the tag team titles with my brother, and we did it," Colton said. "So now it's how many times can we win it, I guess." Austin stated that their championship victory came earlier than expected, considering both men have three years of experience or less in the industry, but now they can move on to trying to become two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions.

The main event of last week's "AEW Dynamite" saw Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood of FTR put their AEW careers on the line to challenge the Gunns for the company's tag title. FTR came out on top, ensuring they'll continue to maintain a presence on AEW programming for the foreseeable future. Lining up with their title victory, Harwood announced that FTR decided to stay with AEW for two reasons – the more favorable schedule and the company allowing them to "give back to wrestling." As for Austin and Colton, it's unknown what's next for the duo in the immediate future, but it's clear that the two young men haven't given up the chase for title gold as their careers move forward.