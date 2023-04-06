Dax Harwood Gives Two Big Reasons FTR Decided To Stay With AEW

Wednesday night on "AEW Dynamite," FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler not only won the AEW World Tag Team Championship by defeating The Gunns, but they also managed to keep their AEW careers intact in the process. There had been speculation surrounding FTR's future plans, and as recently as just a few weeks back, Harwood stated that he and Wheeler had made their choice. Now that we've seen it fully play out, Harwood took to Twitter Thursday to chastise one individual and reveal the real reason(s) why FTR decided to stay with AEW.

""GIVE US THE BELTS OR WE'RE GOING BACK TO WWE!" Definitely not "That schedule keeps me away from my wife and daughter too much & AEW will allow us to give back to wrestling,"" he tweeted in response to one fan declaring, "The only reason they won I guarantee you is because they threatened that if they didn't win they would walk for WWE."

For what it's worth, Wheeler also comically chimed in with a sarcastic "Who told you!?"

Cynical fans can roll their eyes at that reasoning all they want, but FTR aren't the first performers to prefer their schedule to WWE's grueling travel demands. They likely won't be the last either. And if it comes down to money, whether it was Tony Khan or WWE, Harwood and Wheeler probably weren't going to have much trouble in terms of getting paid their worth. In the meantime, FTR are now AEW World Tag Team Champions for a second time. Since making their All Elite debut in 2020, FTR have collected the AAA World Tag Team Championship, ROH World Tag Team Championship, and IWGP Tag Team Championship, holding all three sets of titles at the same time.