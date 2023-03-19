Dax Harwood Says He And Cash Wheeler Have Made A Decision About FTR's Future

As the month of April inches closer, fans of FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) have been holding their breath as they await a decision regarding the duo's future in All Elite Wrestling. With their contracts set to expire in a few weeks, Dax Harwood has revealed that a decision has finally been reached between the two. Though the exact details of the verdict have yet to be disclosed, Harwood vowed to keep their loyal fans updated once they can legally talk about it.

"Just got off the phone with Cash. We've decided what we're going to do come April," Harwood tweeted. "NOTHING is official yet, so legally, can't speak on it, but in the next couple of weeks, we'll let all of our fans know. We owe it to y'all for the opportunities we have in front of us. Love y'all."

After spending a few months away from television to heal their bodies and deliberate on their next moves in wrestling, FTR returned at AEW Revolution on March 5, proclaiming their interest in the AEW Tag Team Championships. As they intend to dethrone the current champions — Austin and Colten Gunn — FTR also hopes to recement themselves as "main event-level guys."

Throughout the majority of 2022, FTR soared to the top of tag team wrestling. In June, their climb came to the highest of points, as the duo walked out of AEW Forbidden Door with not one, not two, but three tag team titles. By late 2022, however, AEW's creative investment in them began to wear out. As the world patiently waits to hear their decision, FTR looks to bounce back and add another title reign to their resume.