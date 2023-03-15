Dax Harwood Says FTR Needs To Be Seen As 'Main Event-Level Guys' If They Stay In AEW

FTR's return at AEW Revolution has continued the speculation about the team's future with the company. On the most recent episode of "FTR with Dax," Dax Harwood broke down what his and Cash Wheeler's needs are in AEW.

"If we stick around in AEW after the thing with the Gunns is over with, we have to be presented as main event-level guys. We have to be presented as, no pun intended, top guys," he said. "Because if we don't ... the same thing that happened last year is gonna happen this year."

Harwood was referring to FTR's lack of storylines and TV time, which he believes held them back even though they experienced major success in 2022, from simultaneously holding three tag team titles, to their critically acclaimed trilogy with the Briscoe brothers.

"You look back to June or July, we were — and I'm saying this humbly — outside of [CM] Punk in AEW, and maybe Bryan [Danielson], and [Jon Moxley] as well ... probably the hottest babyfaces in the company at the time," Harwood said. "There were no angles for us, no storylines. We ended up having like between six and seven tag team matches on television all year."

FTR's return at Revolution was met with a thunderous fan reaction after their months-long absence from AEW television. Harwood said their promo from the March 8 episode of "AEW Dynamite" is the first step in keeping that momentum going.

"We told [AEW President] Tony [Khan] that those are the things we need. We need an opportunity to speak so the people can feel for us one way or the other," he said. "If they only feel for us as in we're great wrestlers, there's a ceiling for that. We've got to humanize ourselves."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "FTR with Dax" with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.