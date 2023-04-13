WWE Star Mustafa Ali Shares Footage Of Pilgrimage To Mecca During Ramadan

With the Muslim holy month of Ramadan nearing its end, WWE's Mustafa Ali has shared photos and videos of his recent pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Ali has performed an umrah pilgrimage, which is a smaller, less demanding option for some Muslims compared to the more demanding and strict hajj pilgrimage. On Twitter, Ali posted two photos of himself inside Mecca's Grand Mosque and two videos of himself circling counterclockwise around the Kaaba as part of the pilgrimage's rituals.

I got to perform umrah in the month of Ramadan aH 🕋

📸 @WWEmena pic.twitter.com/vww5fWskhu — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) April 13, 2023

Ali has long been open about his Islamic faith and how it ties into professional wrestling. He previously shared details on how he works out and performs while fasting during Ramadan.

This year's Ramadan holds some added significance within WWE. Earlier this month, Sami Zayn became the first Muslim to perform in the main event of a WrestleMania card. Zayn alongside Kevin Owens defeated The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in the final match on the first night of this year's event.

Ali and other WWE stars will return to Saudi Arabia next month for WWE's King and Queen of the Ring premium live event. It is slated to be the second of WWE's three upcoming PLEs that will be held internationally. King and Queen of the Ring will be WWE's first show in Saudi Arabia since the announcement of the WWE-UFC merger. Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund was heavily rumored to be in the running to buy WWE earlier in the year, but despite not closing the deal, the relationship between WWE and Saudi Arabia is expected to continue following the merger.