FTR's Cash Wheeler Admonishes Fans Arguing On Social Media

FTR's Cash Wheeler shared some simple advice with his more than 300,000 followers on Twitter Thursday night.

"Go outside and stop arguing."

It's no secret that Twitter and other social media sites are a hotbed for arguments, especially regarding topics like which wrestling promotion or wrestler is better. The AEW star shared the below photo of himself and his tag team partner Dax Harwood with the caption, "I hope everyone goes outside today. Hike. Swim. Get some sun. Touch grass. Read a book... Do real-life stuff. Arguing on this app ain't it. Here's an unrelated picture."

I hope everyone goes outside today. Hike. Swim. Get some sun. Touch grass. Read a book. . Do real life stuff. Arguing on this app ain't it. Here's an unrelated picture. pic.twitter.com/zXt3PkNrFu — Daniel "Cash" Wheeler (@CashWheelerFTR) April 13, 2023

One thing that got fans talking on social media is Harwood's recent comments about how he wants CM Punk to return to AEW so he and Wheeler can team with Punk to face The Elite at the upcoming All In pay-per-view at London, England's Wembley Stadium. Harwood opined that AEW could sell 40,000 to 50,000 tickets by putting on a match "everyone wants to see." Harwood also noted how Punk is one of the biggest names in pro wrestling and could help get AEW to "the next level."

As reported earlier this week, Wheeler and Harwood say they plan to retire after their new AEW contracts expire. Harwood first revealed that he and Wheeler signed four-year contracts. It was later suggested that once those four years are over, FTR will call it quits. More than a week ago, FTR became two-time AEW Tag Team Champions after defeating The Gunns in a Title vs. AEW Careers match on the April 5 edition of "Dynamite."