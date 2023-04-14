Premier Streaming Network Announces It Will Carry Impact Rebellion

Premier Streaming Network announced on Thursday night that they will be carrying Impact's Rebellion pay-per-view live, which is set for this Sunday, April 16. The Premier Streaming Network has been in the news this week after actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. became a co-owner of the streaming service.

PSN was created in January and is the international home for Major League Wrestling's "MLW Underground," and includes past matches from promotions such as CZW, GLCW, 1PW, and ECWA. There are also podcasts on the site such as Bobby Fish's "Undisputed Podcast" and the "Major Wrestling Figure" podcast.

The card for Impact Wrestling's Rebellion pay-per-view includes two matches for vacant titles. KUSHIDA will face Steve Maclin for the vacant Impact World Championship, while the second title match will feature Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo battling it out for the vacant Impact Knockouts World Championship. As reported on Thursday evening, during this week's episode of "Impact on AXS TV," Mickie James announced that she was relinquishing the title due to her rib injury.

Some other matches include The Coven defending their Impact Knockouts Tag Team titles against The Death Dollz, Trey Miguel putting the Impact X Division Championship on the line against Jonathan Gresham and Mike Bailey, a Hardcore War match between Team Dreamer and Team Bully, and Ace Austin and Chris Bey defending the Impact World Tag Team titles against The Motor City Machine Guns in an Ultimate X Match.

Former WWE Superstar Santino Marella is also on the card, and he will team with Dirty Dango and Joe Henry to face The Design, while PCO and Eddie Edwards will be in a Last Rites Match. Rebellion will also be available to purchase on YouTube and FITE.