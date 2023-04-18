Xavier Woods Thinks We Need To Talk More About The Exit Process In Pro Wrestling

Xavier Woods is coming up on 13 years with WWE, and from becoming 12-time WWE Tag Team Champions with The New Day to earning King Of The Ring honors, there aren't many boxes left for the 36-year-old to check off.

So what comes after he's decided to walk away from the ring? In a recent conversation with "WhatCulture Wrestling," Woods explained why he believes it's important for wrestlers, past and present, to talk about their life after the mat.

"I'm very, very focused on what happens after wrestling as well as what's happening right now," he said. "Honestly, and we don't talk about this much. We never talk about what the exit process is like."

Outside of the ring, Woods is the host of his popular video game channel on YouTube, "UpUpDownDown," where fellow WWE superstars like The Usos, Kofi Kingston, and others play all kinds of games together. He believes a lot of wrestlers feel as though they have to destroy their bodies just to make ends meet, and he'd like to explore different pathways so performers don't see that as their only option. "I want to really explore, what is that transition like? How do we make that easier for people?" he asked.

Woods believes it's important to look out for the future of the industry. "It's something we don't talk about," he added. "And I think it's something we should talk about a lot more and something we should expand on, especially with all these new people in the industry. So, I think that each generation has an obligation to do what they can to help the next generation."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "WhatCulture Wrestling" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.