Xavier Woods Wants To Tell A More Positive Tag Team Story With The New Day

Despite Vince McMahon's reported attempts to sever The New Day on a number of occasions, the trio continues to fight to keep them together.

One of the most common tropes in professional wrestling begs this question to tag team partners: "Can they co-exist?" Most of the time, they cannot. Even the most established tag teams often show hints of jealousy when one member is pedestaled higher than another, or worse, tag teams disintegrate entirely. As The New Day soon approaches its nine-year anniversary, they hope to paint a different picture.

Speaking with "WhatCulture Wrestling," Woods revealed that the three sought to go against the recurring theme from the very beginning. "We thought, there's different ways to tell stories in wrestling. It's always, 'Oh, someone won a title, someone got jealous.' Every single time we're going to tell this story that friendship doesn't ever supersede something else? What? What are we talking about?" he questioned.

"[But] if you have enough creativity, when you climb, you have your friends climb with you and they bring pieces and you build a bigger platform so everybody can eat on top of the mountain. That's the story that we wanted to tell as New Day."

Though they've garnered massive acclaim in the tag team realm, Big E, Kingston, and Woods have all had their moment in the singles spotlight as well. In 2019, Kingston defeated Daniel Bryan to win the WWE Championship. Two years later, it was Big E's time to shine as he cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase to become WWE Champion too. The following month, Woods claimed his throne as the King of the Ring. Through each of their individual successes, The New Day stuck together, and they intend to keep that story alive.