AEW Rampage Preview (4/14): Best Friends Vs. Aussie Open, Shawn Spears Returns, And More

Tonight's edition of "AEW Rampage" will air immediately following the NBA playoff game on TNT, and the show is set to include plenty of action with four matches on the docket as well as promo segments from three tag teams who will address the crowd. New Japan Pro-Wrestling's IWGP Tag Team Championship will be on the line as Aussie Open defends against Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor of the Best Friends. Beretta and Taylor challenged the NJPW stars this past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite," and Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher will look to continue their dominant streak with a victory tonight.

Shawn Spears hasn't wrestled in AEW since October, but the former Pinnacle member will return to in-ring competition tonight against "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry. Spears will have a tough fight ahead of him, as Perry has his sights set on the AEW World Championship currently held by MJF.

Since her AEW debut last month, Taya Valkyrie has been at odds with TBS Champion Jade Cargill, racking up wins that will presumably lead to a title challenge soon. Tonight will see Valkyrie take on veteran Emi Sakura in what will likely be her biggest challenge yet in AEW.

Last week, during Battle of the Belts VI, Mark Briscoe accepted an invitation to join up with Jay Lethal, seemingly without realizing that also meant working with Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt. Tonight, Briscoe will team up with his new gang of friends against a group of unknown opponents, testing out their chemistry for the first time.

Finally, in addition to those matches, new AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR, Matt Hardy and the recently returned Jeff Hardy, and Daddy Magic and Cool Hand Ang of the Jericho Appreciation Society all have time set aside to address the crowd.