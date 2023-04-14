Mercedes Mone And Rhea Ripley React To Mickie James Impact Announcement

Mickie James broke the news Thursday night during "Impact Wrestling" that she is not medically cleared to compete at Rebellion this Sunday. As a result, Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo will clash in a singles match to crown a new Knockouts World Champion.

In the aftermath of James' announcement, social media was filled with both heartbreak and well-wishes being sent toward "Hardcore Country." Other women's champions acknowledged the gravity of the situation as IWGP Women's Champion Mercedes Moné tweeted, "I love you Mickie James," while WWE "SmackDown" Women's Champion Rhea Ripley simply tweeted the heartbroken emoji.

It was first revealed at Sacrifice a few weeks ago that James had sustained a rib injury, which prevented her from defending her title at both Sacrifice and Multiverse United. She declared that if she wasn't medically cleared by this week, she would do what was right and relinquish the title. James was in the midst of her fifth Knockouts title reign, which started in January after she defeated Jordynne Grace in a Career vs. Title match.

Grace and Purrazzo are no strangers to each other as both women are looking to win their third Knockouts title on Sunday. Notably, Grace's first title reign ended at the hands of "The Virtuosa" at Slammiversary 2020. They each endured second, longer reigns since then, both of which were ended by James.

Rebellion will mark the first time fans are guaranteed to see a new Impact World Champion and Knockouts World Champion crowned. Steve Maclin vs. KUSHIDA is slated to headline the pay-per-view in the wake of Josh Alexander's triceps injury.