Thunder Rosa Comments On Trish Stratus Heel Turn, State Of The WWE Women's Tag Titles

AEW star Thunder Rosa has been out of action since August, when she announced she had to pull out of the AEW Women's Championship match at All Out due to a back injury. However, as co-host of SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio," Rosa has kept her eyes on the landscape of women's wrestling. On today's installment of the radio show, Rosa revealed her pick for wrestler of the week and commented on recent events involving the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

"I chose this week, from all the cool stuff that happened in professional wrestling, to pick Trish Stratus as my wrestler of the week," Rosa said. The AEW star commended Stratus for making Liv Morgan look great, and for pulling off a heel turn in a way that caught the audience's attention, getting them excited for whatever happens next. Rosa also stated that she's looking forward to the rivalry between Stratus and Becky Lynch.

"Now [Trish Stratus] is going to help [Becky Lynch] become a super-duper babyface," Rosa continued. "If we can see a little bit of what Trish Stratus was when she was a heel, and make someone like 'The Man' Becky Lynch even more over, it's money. It's all money." As for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship recently held by Lynch and Lita, with Stratus stepping in to defend, Rosa has a more negative point of view.

"I'm hoping that they really, really start doing something with these tag team titles," Rosa stated. "And they really develop something for these women, because they have really good tag teams. I just don't feel like they take the time to develop this division." The former AEW Women's World Champion pointed out that the company lost Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, at least in part due to their treatment of that championship.