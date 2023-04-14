Behind-The-Scenes Details On Length Of Brian Cage's New AEW Contract

Fightful Select broke the news on Tuesday that one-third of the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Brian Cage has signed a new multi-year deal that will keep him with AEW and Ring of Honor for years to come. It wasn't known at the time how long he re-signed for, however new details have emerged on that front.

Dave Meltzer noted in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Cage has signed a five-year deal to remain with Tony Khan's promotions. Additionally, Fightful Select has confirmed that report and noted that AEW has an option for a sixth year if they choose to exercise it.

This new contract would appear to be the longest that Cage has committed to in his 19-year career. After a lengthy run in Lucha Underground, Cage signed with Impact Wrestling at the start of 2018. He worked his way up the ranks, winning the X-Division Championship before capturing the Impact World title once. Cage left Impact in early 2020 and made his AEW debut at that year's Double or Nothing event.

Cage's three-year deal with AEW recently came up and there were several reports regarding his status. Those within AEW were pushing for the 39-year-old to re-sign, but there was also reportedly interest from WWE before the company apparently implemented a hiring freeze.

The former FTW Champion wasn't the only one who had to weigh his options recently as Dax Harwood made it known that FTR's three-year AEW deal was up this spring as well. FTR ultimately signed a four-year deal to stay in AEW, which will reportedly mark their last contract before retiring.